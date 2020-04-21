Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray were involved in a hilarious Instagram Live session on Monday and tennis fans across the world couldn’t get enough of it.
Nadal hosted the chat but struggled to add his guests since it was the first time he was doing an Instagram Live. This prompted his great rivals to pull his leg and that led to some hilarious moments.
Epic banter: Watch the best moments of the Nadal-Federer Instagram live chat
The three tennis legends also spoke about what they have been up to during the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus. Nadal said that he has been busy maintaining his fitness, Federer informed that he had been working on his injured knee, while Murray said he has been busy looking after his kids.
Fans were thoroughly entertained by the conversation and it went on to become the top-ranked trend on social media on Monday evening.
Here are some Twitter reactions: