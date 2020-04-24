Rohit Sharma said upcoming batsman Shubman Gill should be given more opportunities in the senior team as he picked the Punjab youngster as the future talent to watch out for in Indian cricket.

Gill, who top scored for India during their U-19 World Cup triumph in 2018, has left an impressive mark over the last few years with his performances in the domestic circuit.

His brilliant domestic and first-class record earned him a call-up to the Indian team. He made his debut in New Zealand in 2019. He was also selected for India’s Test series against South Africa and later for the away Test series in New Zealand but the 20-year-old did not get a chance to play.

However, Rohit backed Gill to be given more opportunities despite the competition for places in the Indian team.

“I think Shubman is a fluent batsman,” Rohit said during an Instagram live video chat with former India spinner Harbhajan Singh. “He is a future of Indian cricket. Whenever he gets a consistent run, he will get confidence. He has a good domestic record. I think we should look to bring him into the side. There is a lot of competition in the side.”

Gill’s exclusion from the playing XI during the New Zealand series raised eyebrows as Virat Kohli and Co suffered a 0-2 defeat. As Rohit missed out on the series due to injury, the Indian team management backed Prithvi Shaw to partner Mayank Agarwal for the opener’s slot in both Test matches with Gill failing to find a place.

Harbhajan believed that Gill should have been provided an opportunity even though Shaw was making a comeback after serving his doping ban.

“We lost in New Zealand,” Harbhajan said. “Prithvi Shaw made a comeback. He was out of the side, but you guys backed him. My concern is someone like Shubman Gill, he was in team from before. Now Rohit is a successful Test opener. But Gill...if he is not playing it is not healthy for him and the team as well. So he has to get a chance. It is not just for Gill I am saying, it is for others also.” added Harbhajan.