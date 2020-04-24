Fans, peers and current cricketers from across the world wished Sachin Tendulkar a happy birthday as the Indian batting legend turned 47 on Friday.
Tendulkar, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2013, played a record 200 Tests matches and 463 One-Day Internationals for India. He scored 15,921 runs with 51 centuries in the longest format and 18,426 runs with 49 hundreds in ODIs.
Also read: A game of memories: We’ll always have Sachin
Despite calling time on his career several years ago, Tendulkar continues to remain an immensely popular figure. His long legion of fans got together to celebrate his birthday by sharing memories on social media of his incredible feats on the cricket field.
From India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri to former cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag, there were countless birthday wishes for Tendulkar.
Also read: When Sachin Tendulkar’s epic century against Pakistan in Chennai went in vain
Here are some of the birthday wishes for Tendulkar: