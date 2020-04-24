Fans, peers and current cricketers from across the world wished Sachin Tendulkar a happy birthday as the Indian batting legend turned 47 on Friday.

Tendulkar, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2013, played a record 200 Tests matches and 463 One-Day Internationals for India. He scored 15,921 runs with 51 centuries in the longest format and 18,426 runs with 49 hundreds in ODIs.

Despite calling time on his career several years ago, Tendulkar continues to remain an immensely popular figure. His long legion of fans got together to celebrate his birthday by sharing memories on social media of his incredible feats on the cricket field.

From India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri to former cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag, there were countless birthday wishes for Tendulkar.

Here are some of the birthday wishes for Tendulkar:

Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji. 😊🎂 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Mj7tE9evHg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2020

To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here’s wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_rt a very happy bday. May ur life continue to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/l52w5dahA3 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2020

Birthday greetings to one of the biggest legend of cricket @sachin_rt . Have a blast at home Paaji. Lots of love 🎂 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/WwxVJjVXfi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 24, 2020

True that the great man could stop time in India when batting. But the biggest inspiration @sachin_rt Paaji’s career is summed up is in these two pictures. Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversity comes victory #HappyBirthdaySachin 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UODlDjbCEL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2020

Wish you a great birthday @sachin_rt paaji, have a lovely year ahead and keep inspiring. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/BcXaLFxcwX — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 24, 2020

To, someone who changed the dynamics of the game and made generations fall in love with the sport. A legend and one of the nicest human beings, happy birthday @sachin_rt paji! 🎂

There won’t be another 🙌🏼#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/PFreyi7ixx — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 24, 2020

Wish @sachin_rt a very happy birthday ..have a healthy and happy life ... — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 24, 2020

Wishing you a very happy birthday ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ sir. Being a great cricketer, you are also an inspiration for all of us. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/eWA0viNRtQ — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) April 24, 2020

2 youngsters 😁 Happy birthday @sachin_rt wish you many more! 🙏🏿🎂 pic.twitter.com/RTlPT0jQeV — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) April 24, 2020

Birthday Greetings to dear @sachin_rt . You were and continue to remain an inspiration. Wish you ever more joy and success in all that you do. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/jX7wfyVE7I — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2020

Wishing @sachin_rt a very happy birthday ! A man who not only has inspired generations to take up the sport but is also a wonderful human being and a thorough gentlemen ! #SachinSachin #SirSachin #GodOfCricket pic.twitter.com/4LNeNCxj0y — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) April 24, 2020

As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008.



He dedicated this ton - 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.



Here's wishing the legend a very happy birthday 🍰 🎁 🎂 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/dgBdlbCtU7 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 23, 2020

A star right from the start! ⭐



To celebrate his birthday, enjoy Sachin Tendulkar's first Test hundred in Australia at the SCG back in 1992. #AUSvIND | @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/uRBGigPsqF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 24, 2020

Happy Birthday, @sachin_rt. May you continue to inspire us to be the best version of ourselves, both on and off the field!#HappyBirthdaySachin — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) April 24, 2020

Sharin a special picture wit u al. D first slice of d cake goes into my mouth on d day Wen he scored 100th hundred in international cricket. Lucky 2 hav shared d dressing room wit him in few Series.Many many happy returns of d day @sachin_rt Paa G🎂Wish u gud health N happiness😊 pic.twitter.com/f9gs6otIIu — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) April 24, 2020

Happiest Birthday Legend @sachin_rt ! May you have a wonderful year ahead..sending you lots of love and goodwishes on this special day! Stay Safe! #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/58gVKSHafB — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) April 24, 2020

Happy birthday @sachin_rt paji! Wishing you lots of health & happiness always. I have been so fortunate to share many memorable innings with you, specially my debut 100 & when you completed your 100th century.🇮🇳🏏🎂☝️ pic.twitter.com/a5fANuieXl — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 23, 2020

Happy Birthday @sachin_rt hope you’re had a beaut of a day legend. — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) April 23, 2020

Many happy returns my friend! Have a great year! @sachin_rt @ Mumbai, Maharashtra https://t.co/BWMtn1fqKd — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 24, 2020

.@sachin_rt knows a thing or two about staying 'not out' - just what you need to do during this #Lockdown!#StayHome, stay safe, celebrate the legend's birthday with us on Star Sports.#CricketConnected pic.twitter.com/Nz41o8gkEC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 24, 2020