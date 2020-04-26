The Board of Control for Cricket in India has chalked out a plan to help countries that have been hit hard financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has promised solutions to Future Tours Programme with India likely to tour smaller teams for bilateral series once the pandemic ends.

India are scheduled to tour four countries over the next twelve months. It will play six limited-overs matches in Sri Lanka, four Test matches in Australia, three limited-overs matches in Zimbabwe and three T20Is in South Africa.

The BCCI are likely to prioritise these tours over tournaments like T20 World Cup and Asia Cup as they earn a lot more through these matches.

“While we know that India can’t possibly tour every other country in a short span of time, it is possible to add matches to the existing home calendar and help other member boards out by covering current losses,” a BCCI official told Hindustan Times.

“A part of the proceeds from extra matches held in India may be given to the visiting team,” he added.

BCCI earns Rs 2500 crore from the IPL, around Rs 950 crores from bilateral cricket in 2020-21 and Rs 380 crores annually from its revenue share from ICC.

Every participating board is only expected to earn Rs 60-90 crore from the T20 World Cup. BCCI makes Rs 60 crore for just one home match from its deal with broadcaster Star.

However, with the Covid-19 pandemic intensifying in India, the BCCI could yet lose a lot of revenue in the coming months. Although it is unlikely to force the board to cut salaries of its staff.

“Obviously there will be some ramifications. We will have to wait till cricket resumes to assess the actual impact,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told The Hindu.

“Even in the worst-case scenario, the BCCI will try and protect the staff and cricketing fraternity, and do its best to minimise the impact on our cricketers and administrative staff,” he added.

With Cricket Australia in financial trouble after investing heavily in equity market, BCCI has been smart with its investments.

“We are not allowed to invest in equities. Moreover, the BCCI has always parked excess funds [in instruments] with assured returns,” Dhumal said.