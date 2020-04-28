Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was handed a three-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday after he failed to report corrupt approaches, prompting several reactions on Twitter.

However, the interaction between Ramiz Raja and Zimbabwean cricketer-turned-commentator Mpumelelo Mbangwa caught the eye on social media as Raja made some strong comments on the issue.

So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing. Behind bars is where such jack asses belong! Otherwise brave for more!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 27, 2020

This war seems to be being won by the bad guys, Rambo?

He’s quite high profile, isn’t he?

Do you think jail time would win the war? — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) April 27, 2020

Jail time could be a useful deterrent Pommie, possibly the last resort!! It’s like fighting covid 19, all will have to pitch in to save the cricket world: Fans, Boards, stake holders,law enforcement agencies, You & I. https://t.co/vuCHiDoWux — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 27, 2020

The interaction sparked a debate on social media as Twitter weighed in on Umar Akmal’s suspension and the match-fixing issue that continues to plague Pakistan cricket.

To our east and to our west, I saw two extraordinary talents. Mohd Ashraful and Umar Akmal. It is who you are and what you make of your talent that determines how far you go. Talent by itself is so so inadequate. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 27, 2020

Javed Miandad "I had told Umar Akmal before to mend his ways and to not indulge in such activities. Today all we can do is regret this, but the fact is that he was a very talented player, Allah gave him everything, but he did not take care of himself" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 27, 2020

Talent is so overrated Ramiz !! Sachin, Dravid, Lara, Ponting, Inzi, Kallis were legends not because they had talent, but because they persevered on the right path, never gave up and had extreme self belief. Umar Akmal, unfortunately, had ONLY talent !! @iramizraja https://t.co/NoMfE3Yulu — Praful Tickoo (@prafultickoo) April 28, 2020

What happened with #UmarAkmal is unfortunate but definitely it will set a benchmark for all the players across the globe who think that they can get away easily or unnoticed. Corruption in any form of sport is a sin & players should be made aware of this more often than not. — Raunak Verma (@RaunakVerma18) April 28, 2020

Umar Akmal. Once compared with the great Viv on his first tour of Australia is now disgraced. What a waste of talent. — TheCouchExpert (@TheCouchExpert1) April 28, 2020

Saleem Malik, Atta-ur-Rehman, M Amir, M Asif, Salman Butt, Naveed Arif, Nasir Jamshed, Danish Kaneria, M Nawaz, M Irfan, Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Umar Akmal…



Why Pakistani cricketers in bulk associated with fixing allegations! Extremely embarrassing! Can't afford anymore!♨️ — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) April 27, 2020

Some felt sad for the player while some saw the funny side to his suspension

Feeling Sad for Umar Akmal 😥

He is a Great Player . pic.twitter.com/D0kgq75ThP — iBrAhiim khaan (@Ibrahimkhan0317) April 28, 2020