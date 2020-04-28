The Boxing Federation of India hit out at the international body AIBA on Tuesday after losing the hosting rights of World Championships in 2021.

The big-ticket event will now be held in Serbian capital, Belgrade. The BFI, responding to AIBA’s decision, wrote a strongly-worded statement against them. The national federation accuse AIBA of not helping them during bank operations linked to Serbia.

BFI also claimed that AIBA’s decision was taken “in haste” and “were not consulted”. The statement also mentioned BFI president Ajay Singh having had talks with AIBA’s interim chief Mohamed Mustahsane.

Here is the full statement from Boxing Federation of India: