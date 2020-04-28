The Boxing Federation of India hit out at the international body AIBA on Tuesday after losing the hosting rights of World Championships in 2021.
The big-ticket event will now be held in Serbian capital, Belgrade. The BFI, responding to AIBA’s decision, wrote a strongly-worded statement against them. The national federation accuse AIBA of not helping them during bank operations linked to Serbia.
BFI also claimed that AIBA’s decision was taken “in haste” and “were not consulted”. The statement also mentioned BFI president Ajay Singh having had talks with AIBA’s interim chief Mohamed Mustahsane.
Here is the full statement from Boxing Federation of India:
The Men’s Boxing World Championships 2021 was allotted to BFI and the host city agreement was signed. Subsequently AIBA’s account in Lausanne was frozen.
AIBA intended to have some previous payments through an account in Serbia. As Serbia is in the grey list of FATF [Financial Action Task Force] countries, Indian Banks do not normally send money to Serbia. AIBA could not resolve these issues. The account of AIBA in Switzerland as mentioned in Host City Agreement is still in operative.
While the payment of first installment of host fee was to be paid by December 01, 2019, AIBA invited fresh bids on December 01, 2019 itself. Therefore, we have reasons to believe that the decision to change the venue of WCH-2021 was taken in haste without due consultation with BFI.
Keeping in view our intent for development of boxing, having good relationship and intent to sail AIBA from the present state, we accepted allotment to another country for the best interest of AIBA, however, the penalty that is imposed is shocking and surprising.
We are in touch with AIBA and BFI President Ajay Singh has spoken with AIBA Interim President, Mohamed Mustahsane a while back and both parties are working for an amicable solution. BFI is confident that the penalty will be waived off and in future will be hosting World Championship event as we have successfully hosted in the past.