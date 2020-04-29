The cancellation of the T20 World Cup could see India playing an extended series in Australia with more one-day internationals and T20 internationals to be added to the current program.

The series that could reportedly fetch Cricket Australia $300 million is crucial for the board’s financial health after it suffered losses in the equity market during the Covid-19 pandemic. The board has already decided to stand down 80 percent of its staff until July and is expected to announce pay cuts.

With several cricket boards struggling financially, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is keen on a leadership role to help these boards recover money. A series against India often leads to lucrative broadcast deals and the effort to help fellow cricketing nations including giants like Australia could see India play more matches and tour more.

“There are a few suggestions, for example, we are scheduled to play Zimbabwe in the coming days which might not happen. But we will try to play them once the situation improves. This will give a chance for Zimbabwe to earn money through their TV deals,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told The Indian Express.

“We will also ask other boards whether they would want to play extra games. It could be Australia, Sri Lanka, or any other nation. We will ask other boards and try to come up with a formula where everyone can make some money and be financially stable,” Dhumal added.

The BCCI wants to change its image from an arm-twister to a big brother by leading cricket’s revival after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We want to be like a big brother to them in these tough times. Our secretary Jay (Shah) put forward a proposal during the ICC meeting and everybody appreciated it,” Dhumal said.

“The situation won’t be the same again, for sure. Every board will suffer some way or the other. Nobody knows the exact numbers. As our secretary Jay said in the meeting, the BCCI wants to take everyone along. We understand cricket economics. BCCI will help other boards so that they can stand on their feet once things get better,” he explained.

Talking about BCCI’s own financial health, the treasurer said there were no reasons to worry.

“BCCI is fine at the moment. Players’ interest is paramount to us. We have instructed to release the money to our players, including domestic cricketers. Officials will be getting their dues in the coming days,” Dhumal said.