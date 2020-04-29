American tennis great Andre Agassi celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday. A teen prodigy, Agassi won eight Grand Slam in his career which was a rollercoaster ride for most part with as many as seven runner-up trophies at Majors.
He was the first man to complete the Career Golden Slam – winning all four Majors and an Olympics gold in singles. He also has the distinction of have the elusive ‘Career Super Slam’, which included these titles as well as the year-end ATP Championship.
He burst onto the scene in 1986 and had earned over $1 million in prize money by the end of 1988, setting the then record for most victories as a teenager. But his first Grand Slam title came only in 1992 Wimbledon. By 1999, when he won the French Open for the first time – almost a decade after reaching his first Major final at Roland Garros – he was considered an all-time great. His Olympics singles gold came at the 1996 Atlanta Games.
The American became the world No 1 in 1995 but sank as low as No 141 in 1997, after injuries and personal problems derailed his career. But when most thought it was career was over, Agassi returned to No 1 in 1999 and enjoyed the most successful run of his career over the next four years which included an Australian Open at 33 and a US Open final at 35 in 2005.
Another striking aspect of Agassi’s career was his outlandish sense of on-court style that prompted Nike to launch whole new collection and Canon coin the slogan ‘Image is Everything’.
Here’s a look at how tennis twitter wished the star on his 50th birthday.