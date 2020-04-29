American tennis great Andre Agassi celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday. A teen prodigy, Agassi won eight Grand Slam in his career which was a rollercoaster ride for most part with as many as seven runner-up trophies at Majors.

He was the first man to complete the Career Golden Slam – winning all four Majors and an Olympics gold in singles. He also has the distinction of have the elusive ‘Career Super Slam’, which included these titles as well as the year-end ATP Championship.

He burst onto the scene in 1986 and had earned over $1 million in prize money by the end of 1988, setting the then record for most victories as a teenager. But his first Grand Slam title came only in 1992 Wimbledon. By 1999, when he won the French Open for the first time – almost a decade after reaching his first Major final at Roland Garros – he was considered an all-time great. His Olympics singles gold came at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

The American became the world No 1 in 1995 but sank as low as No 141 in 1997, after injuries and personal problems derailed his career. But when most thought it was career was over, Agassi returned to No 1 in 1999 and enjoyed the most successful run of his career over the next four years which included an Australian Open at 33 and a US Open final at 35 in 2005.

Another striking aspect of Agassi’s career was his outlandish sense of on-court style that prompted Nike to launch whole new collection and Canon coin the slogan ‘Image is Everything’.

Here’s a look at how tennis twitter wished the star on his 50th birthday.

Happy 😃 50th bday @AndreAgassi the new 35 👊😎👍💪 — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) April 29, 2020

Happy birthday Andre!!! Welcome to the new club ...#50 ⁦@AndreAgassi⁩ pic.twitter.com/JwixCpSkTE — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) April 29, 2020

... and that you get better presents than this 😂@AndreAgassi pic.twitter.com/jGbsIFfZFT — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 29, 2020

.@AndreAgassi won his first #AusOpen title on debut in 1995 🏆



Today, the champ turns 50. Happy birthday from all of us in Australia 👏 🥳 pic.twitter.com/eqXRORkpFv — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) April 29, 2020

HBD to a legend.



RT to send birthday wishes to our 2x champion @AndreAgassi 🥳🎁 pic.twitter.com/S1Nx6xiXhW — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 29, 2020

Happy 50th birthday 🇺🇸 Andre Agassi 🎉



✅ Olympics

✅ Davis Cup

✅ Australian Open

✅ Roland-Garros

✅ Wimbledon

✅ US Open

✅ ATP Finals



The only man to complete the 'Super Slam' pic.twitter.com/WzV2514mzk — 9-7 in the 5th (@97InThe5th) April 29, 2020

Happy birthday to 4 x #AusOpen great, @AndreAgassi. One of the most exciting players in the history of our sport. pic.twitter.com/FV00q4U0HA — Craig Tiley (@CraigTiley) April 29, 2020

Andre Agassi is celebrating 50th birthday today. Winner of 60 singles tournaments incl. 8 majors, Olympic gold medalist, 3-time Davis Cup winner, No.1 for 101 weeks. The Icon. pic.twitter.com/iSeECZTcKS — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) April 29, 2020

Happy 50th @AndreAgassi! 🎈



“My dad pushed me to believe that I was going to be the best. I just never thought of life without tennis."pic.twitter.com/bp5ps463jV — thesportsman (@TheSportsman) April 29, 2020

"How do you know I'm a Andre Agassi fan?" pic.twitter.com/Io5WzbKSTn — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) April 29, 2020