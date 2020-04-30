Top tennis stars including Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori will compete in a Mario Tennis Aces doubles tournament this weekend, according to a report in the Verge.

Other celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Steve Aoki, and Gigi Hadid will partner with the players in the tournament called the ‘Stay At Home Slam’ that has a $1 million prize which will be donated to the charity that the winner chooses.

The tournament will see participants playing as Mario characters with elements like flaming rackets and trick shots that let players bounce, slide, and teleport to the ball, adding more spice to it.

ESports tournaments have seen a surge after professional sport has been shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Players from the NBA, Premier League and MLS have had players take part in such competitions.

The tournament will stream on Facebook Gaming starting Sunday. Here’s the full line-up of the players: