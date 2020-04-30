Indian Super League club FC Goa on Thursday announced Spaniard Juan Ferrando as their new head coach for the upcoming season.

The 39-year-old replaces Clifford Miranda, who was previously the interim coach after the Gaurs had parted ways with Sergio Lobera midway during the 2019-’20 ISL season.

Ferrando began his career at Spanish side CE Premier in 2009. He later took charge of La Liga club Malaga CF’s reserve side alongside being part of their coaching staff during the 2012-’13 season.

His last stint was with Greek outfit Volos FC, where he managed the club for three seasons after signing for them in 2017. He led the team from the third division to the top tier, the Greek Super League.

“I am so incredibly excited to become part of the FC Goa family. I have been greatly impressed by the club’s emphasis on their vision and style of play and I would like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity,” Ferrando was quoted as saying by FC Goa.

“I have heard a lot about Goa’s passion for football. Together, with support from all the fans, we hope to play good football, and do our best to bring success to the club.

Club president Akshay Tandon said, “I am very pleased to welcome Juan Ferrando to the club. In Juan, we firmly believe that we have a coach who shares our vision, philosophy and hunger for success.

“He has had success wherever he has been and has made an impact on players playing at the very highest level. Our focus now will be to lend our full support to Juan in the days to come.”

FC Goa will also be competing in the AFC Champions League this season after they finished on top of the league table during the 2019-’20 season.