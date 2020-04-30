Heartfelt tributes poured in from all corners on Thursday as India’s sporting community mourned the death of former football captain Chuni Goswami, who died at the age of 82 in Kolkata.

Goswami, who led India to their first Asian Games medal during the 1962 edition, also played for state team Bengal in first-class cricket tournament Ranji Trophy.

At club level, Goswami played for Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan. He quit international football career at the age of 27 after playing 50 matches for India. Apart from football, he also represented Bengal in 46 first-class cricket games between 1962-’73.

He later captained the side during the 1971-’72 Ranji Trophy season and led his team to the final before they lost to Mumbai.

Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems, reported PTI. He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

Here’s how twitter reacted to Goswami’s death:

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player and club Legend Sri Subimal (Chuni) Goswami, aged 83.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.



Rest in peace, Chuni Goswami. pic.twitter.com/H7yERNYNLN — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) April 30, 2020

Minerva family is deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Indian football legend Chunni Goswami.



He led the Indian football team to Asian Games Gold in 1962. He also was a first class cricket player and represented Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.



May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cVfefFbZGe — Minerva Academy Football & Cricket Club (@minervapunjabfc) April 30, 2020

The BFC family mourns the death of legendary footballer Chuni Goswami. A man of many talents, Mr. Goswami captained @IndianFootball to Gold at the 1962 Asian Games and played first-class cricket for Bengal; an all rounder as good as they come. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/8azzXqctmi — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 30, 2020

We bid adieu to a legend of Indian sport. A fine first-class cricketer for Bengal & a footballer par excellence, former @IndianFootball capt. Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami, is no more.



All of us at Mumbai City send our heartfelt condolences to the Goswami family and their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wk3HtdpfTT — Mumbai City FC (at 🏠) (@MumbaiCityFC) April 30, 2020

BCCI mourns the death of Subimal ‘Chuni’ Goswami, an all-rounder in the truest sense. He captained the Indian national football team & led to them to gold in the 1962 Asian Games. He later played first-class cricket for Bengal & guided them to the final of Ranji Trophy in 1971-72 pic.twitter.com/WgXhpoyLaB — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2020

Indian footballing legend and a fine first class cricketer, Chuni Goswami is no more. May his soul rest in peace! 🙏🏻#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/RYHMbb4aQW — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) April 30, 2020

Chuni Goswami's credentials: As cricketer, he led Bengal to the 71/72 Ranji final. In football, captained India to Asian Games gold in 1962. He was later sheriff of Calcutta. Rumour has it, Tottenham Hotspurs nearly signed him. A great Indian sportsman and pride of Bengal. #RIP pic.twitter.com/72EIqGaTpy — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 30, 2020

Chuni Goswami, the legendary footballer from Kolkata, under whose captaincy #India won Gold at the 1962 Asian Games, is no more.

My heroes are going away 😢 #soccer #football https://t.co/364Gv3MwFP — Partha Ghosh (@heyyparth) April 30, 2020

Our posts seem have become obituaries only. Saddened by the news of our football legend #ChuniGoswami. Rest in Peace. A member of our @thebengalorg. We proudly will remember you for your feats and a wonderful gentleman that you have been. — Arindam Sil (@silarindam) April 30, 2020

Another legendary Indian Footballer and a fine first class cricketer has left us today. Rest in eternal peace Shri. Chuni Goswami. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.#ChuniGoswami #RIPLegend #IndianFootball @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/UT70VJsfBj — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) April 30, 2020

One of the true greats of Indian sport, Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami passed away today. Brilliant footballer and a terrific cricketer as well, who captained Bengal in a Ranji trophy final. pic.twitter.com/FrU9fhB8JJ — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 30, 2020

What is happening?



Our legend and original style icon of #IndianFootball #ChunniGoswami is no more.



It is a big-big loss to Indian football.



His achievements and contributions can't just be put in words. He was a man of immense class and talent.

Will miss u#RIPChunniGoswami — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) April 30, 2020

Now Chuni Goswami, India’s football legend, leaves.

* Star of ‘62 Asiad gold-winning team

* Part of ‘56 Indian Olympic team that beat China 1-0

* Joined junior Mohun Bagan at 8, played for MB till career end, even rejecting a Spurs offer

* In cricket, led Bengal to Ranji final pic.twitter.com/aYgKHQH7JP — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) April 30, 2020

India’s first football superstar and firstclass cricketer Chuni Goswami passed away this afternoon. He suffered a cardiac arrest this afternoon. #ChuniGoswami pic.twitter.com/HEbqKlOtbA — Ghost (@_____Ghost_____) April 30, 2020

Three legends in two days!!

Extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of a true Indian sporting legend Subimal "Chuni" Goswami.

Though known for his football he was equally adept in cricket and other sports. Heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones. #RIPLegend — Citizen Madan Mitra| নাগরিক মদন মিত্র (@madanmitraoff) April 30, 2020

Another Living Legend no more...RIP Chuni Goswami! Such an icon, but despite age difference,such a dear friend! Chunida, you will be alive as long as Sports in Bengal lives... pic.twitter.com/AWhg0fl8Nd — Sange Suman (@IamSumanDe) April 30, 2020

Disturbing news. Chuni Goswami, @IndianFootball legend, full-career @Mohun_Bagan player, captain of the Asian Games 1962 gold medal winning team, who got an offer to play for Tottenham Hotspur but refused, and played Ranji Trophy for the Bengal cricket team, has passed away. pic.twitter.com/TsIRYXJmz8 — Chiranjit Ojha (@ChiranjitOjha) April 30, 2020

Chuni Goswami the great legend footballer is no more. What's going on. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/m7eb8m8Mgd — NiladriHarChowdhury (@NiladriHarChowd) April 30, 2020

What a sad day for the country First class cricketer and former footballer #ChuniGoswami passes away after a cardiac arrest May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 30, 2020

Now #ChuniGoswami is no more.

May u rest in peace sir. — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) April 30, 2020

Chuni Goswami, Asian Games gold medal winning footballer and Bengal all-rounder who featured in two Ranji Trophy finals, is no more. Such versatile sportspersons have become a rarity, indeed. Om Shanti. https://t.co/2uoFCHz7FK — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) April 30, 2020

First Pk Banerjee and now Chuni Goswami . 2020 taking the legends away ... RIP sir 🙏🙏.. India again lost a jewel today 😭. pic.twitter.com/1CuSj6o3Ag — Rishav Bhattacharyya (@warriorinpain94) April 30, 2020

Another gem leaves us.. What is up April 2020?#ChuniGoswami pic.twitter.com/hp0crFklpD — Ann (@_ANN_onymous) April 30, 2020

And another one bites the dust!



Irrfan, Rishi and now Chuni Goswami. It's high time we call off 2020! — nair. (@sharat98nair) April 30, 2020