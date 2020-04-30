Heartfelt tributes poured in from all corners on Thursday as India’s sporting community mourned the death of former football captain Chuni Goswami, who died at the age of 82 in Kolkata.
Goswami, who led India to their first Asian Games medal during the 1962 edition, also played for state team Bengal in first-class cricket tournament Ranji Trophy.
Also read: Chuni Goswami, Indian football’s original superstar
At club level, Goswami played for Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan. He quit international football career at the age of 27 after playing 50 matches for India. Apart from football, he also represented Bengal in 46 first-class cricket games between 1962-’73.
He later captained the side during the 1971-’72 Ranji Trophy season and led his team to the final before they lost to Mumbai.
Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems, reported PTI. He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.
Here’s how twitter reacted to Goswami’s death: