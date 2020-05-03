Rahul Dravid the often soft-spoken and humble figure revealed how he once made an uncharacteristically bullish statement about himself getting a big score during India’s tour to Pakistan in 2003-04.

In Rawalpindi, India and Pakistan played for the series with the three-match rubber locked at 1-1. Pakistan were bowled out for 224 in the first innings but India lost the in-form Virender Sehwag early.

In came Rahul Dravid late on day 1 and and batted out the rest of the time, scoring 15 in process.

He revealed that after negotiating the final few overs on the first day, he felt he was set for a big score.

“I remember being 15 or something at the close of play on Day 1. I had just gone down to have dinner with a few people that night and just happened to be sitting, a few journalists were around as well. I just felt really good about my batting at that stage, I felt that I’ve batted well for the 15 runs, I felt I had batted well in the series with no significant score,” Dravid said in an interview aired on Star Sports.

“So As I was leaving, I sort of made this off the cuff remark, didn’t really mean it that much. But I said, ‘look if I get set tomorrow and bat for an hour, you know you’re gonna see a big one from me. And so it happened, I went on to score 270 so people came and said, ‘how did you know’ and all that,” Dravid added.

His prediction came true as he notched up a score of 270 – his highest in Test cricket – to take India to a mammoth score of 600.

India bundled Pakistan for 245 to win the game by an innings and 131 runs and also win the series 2-1.