Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri is used to getting surrounded by fans for an autograph or a selfie or both. Perhaps that has been replaced by a reply to a post or a mention in his feed during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But for Chhetri, the fans’ requests don’t quite stop. With the lockdown now in place for over a month, fans are calling on the star for more than just memorabilia.

A fan recently requested the Indian football captain to share the user ID and password of his Netflix account during the lockdown period so that he could have much-needed entertainment,

Chhetri was amused and shared a screengrab of the message, suggesting he’s willing to consider this unusual request.

Jersey ❌

Autograph on a picture ❌

Reply to the post ❌

Video wishing the neighbour's son's pet dog ❌



Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OdBGrS7g5v — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 2, 2020

Netflix India replied to Chhetri, cheekily asking for an autograph on his picture, now that it’s been brought up with the Indian captain. The Indian captain agreed to it, on one condition – offering to send a signed shirt if Netflix gave the fan a free two-month subscription.

😂😂😂

While we're on the topic, could we also get your autograph on a picture? — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 2, 2020

In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I'll send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal? https://t.co/Ub0WaMcutg — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 3, 2020

Netflix India then agreed to grant Chhetri’s request while adding that they could also send him the signed shirt.

How about we send him both the jersey and a subscription card? Let’s make his day.

Slide tackling into your DMs so we can figure out how to do this. https://t.co/gT2NvOV5ZU — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 3, 2020

Chhetri then confirmed that the fan would be getting a two-month free Netflix subscription, along with signed jersey. As part of the deal, the Indian captain would also send another signed jersey to Netflix India.

Sounds great guys, now that we've got this figured out



Subscription for the kid ✅

Shirt for the kid ✅

Shirt for you guys ✅#LoopClosed https://t.co/ph5ZyBSILn — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 3, 2020

The lockdown period enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic is a hard time for everyone and such gestures surely help.