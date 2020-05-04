Iceland’s Hafthor Bjornsson, the actor who played the role of The Mountain in Game of Thrones, created a world record on Sunday for the heaviest deadlift in history.

Bjornsson broke the previous record of 500 kgs set by England’s Eddie Hall in 2016 by lifting 501 kgs, reported ESPN.

“I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” Bjornsson is quoted as saying after the lift. “I’m happy with this. My family and friends, they were happy with this, and I’ve decided to call it.”

Bjornsson is popular for his role as Gregor Clegane in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones that aired its final season in 2019. He had won the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2018.

“I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life,” Bjornsson

wrote in an Instagram post following the lift.

“I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible.”

You can watch the lift here: