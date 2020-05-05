Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said he is interested in becoming India’s bowling coach if there is an offer, asserting that he is capable of grooming “more aggressive, fast and talkative” pacers.

Akhtar expressed his willingness in an interview on social networking app ‘Helo’.

Asked if he would like to be associated with the Indian bowling unit in the future, Akhtar responded in the positive. India’s current bowling is Bharat Arun.

“I would definitely like to be associated withe the Indian team. My job is to spread knowledge. What I have learned is knowledge and I will spread it,” Akhtar said.

One of the fastest bowlers to have played the game, Akhtar added, “I will produce more aggressive, fast and more talkative bowlers than the current ones who will tell-off the batsmen in a way that you will enjoy a lot.”

The 44-year-old said he has always wanted to share his knowledge with budding cricketers and that he is looking to produce more aggressive bowlers.

He also added that he would like to coach Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, for whom he played in the T20 league’s inaugural edition.

The former pacer also spoke about his early interactions with Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar in the 1998 series.

“I had seen him but didn’t know how big a name he was in India. In Chennai, I got to know that he was known as a god in India. Mind you, he is a very good friend of mine. In 1998, when I bowled as fast as I could, the Indian public celebrated with me. I have a big fan following in India,” Akhtar said.

(With inputs from PTI)