Shooting coach Amit Sheoran says that famous ward Saurabh Chaudhary will be well-placed both mentally and skill-wise whenever the Olympics are held.

Sheoran is confident that Chaudhary will be ready, whether it is tomorrow or a year from now. “He is not at all affected by postponement of the Olympics or even the uncertainty around the Games at the moment,” Sheoran told PTI.

“He says whether it’s held now or next year or even after 10 years, it’s beyond anyone’s control and his job is to only prepare and prepare to the best of his ability so that he is in with a chance in competitions.”

Having worked with him for years, the coach understands that Chaudhary is more at ease than his compatriots, despite him being only 17 years-old.

Sheoran runs a shooting academy in Binauli, a small town in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district. He reveals that Chaudhary has training three times a day at his home range in Kalina, Meerut.

“He continues with his extensive training regime – three hours in morning, two hours in evening and two hours at night. He simply has no time for anything else.

“Of course, looking at what is happening around the world, like everyone else, he feels sad but given that he is private person, he is also liking the peace that accompanies the lockdown,” Sheoran said.

At one point, Chaudhary held both the junior and senior world record scores in the men’s 10m air pistol event.

The Youth Olympics and Asian Games gold medallist bettered his own world record to win the men’s 10m air pistol event at the National trials last September. In January, he won the men’s gold in 10-metre air pistol in the 63rd National shooting championship.

While Chaudhary remains his biggest find, Sheoran also has high hopes from Deependra Singh, who has already qualified for the next Paralympics Games, and Yuvika Tomar among others.