Hockey India employees will have to review their health status on Aarogya Setu app before leaving for office and they can travel only if their status is ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’, according to an advisory issued by the sports body.

The Hockey India advisory outlined the preventive measures which all its employees need to be follow at office to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With reference to the directive issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel & Training, Government of India ... All the staff members should download ‘Aarogyasetu’ App on their mobile phones immediately,” the advisory said.

“Before starting for office, they must review their status on ‘Aarogyasetu’ and commute only when the app shows ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’ status.

“The staff members are advised that in case the App shows a message that he/she has a ‘moderate’ or ‘high risk’ calculated on the basis of Bluetooth proximity [recent contact with infected person”, he/she should not come to office and self isolate for 14 days or ll the status become ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’.”

Hockey India said the recommendations are based on the premise of the a few principles.

“Principle of Precaution: Everyone must take the responsibility of own personal protection. Principle of Solidarity: Everyone is Responsible and can protect themselves, family and colleagues.”

The advisory also outlines preventive measures that employees need to follow while travelling to office, on arrival, seating, meeting at office, for visitors, for servicing refreshments, cleaning and sanitisation of workplace and washroom, usage of washrooms, leaving from office, besides a general do’s and don’ts.

With PTI inputs