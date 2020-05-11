Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo form one of the greatest rivalries across sports. Messi, who has been with Barcelona from the start of his career, and Ronaldo, who spent nine seasons with Real Madrid, enthralled audiences as they broke one record after another in the La Liga and beyond.

While their pursuit of excellence proved to be the biggest selling point for football over the past decade, one thought that always lingered in fans’ minds was that of Messi and Ronaldo playing together in the same team.

On Saturday, Twitter user @ShamelessFC shared a video showing what it would be like if the two superstars played together. The superbly edited footage shows Messi and Ronaldo linking up from various positions on the field to score goals.

Here is the video:

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly the greatest players of our generation.



But what could it have looked like if they played together...?



🇦🇷 x 🇵🇹



pic.twitter.com/ZcMt3trKSH — 🦎 (@ShameIessFC) May 9, 2020

Naturally, Twitter users couldn’t get enough of the video and many pointed out how well-suited Messi and Ronaldo’s game was.

Here are some reactions:

Someone needs to set up some sort of charity match, and have Messi and Ronaldo on the same team!!! Can we push this agenda??? — Messi_Uchiha (@ApologistMessi) May 10, 2020

Said it before that they compliment each other soo much, it's almost like they were born to play with each other. The level of intelligence if they played together would be unmatched, Ronaldo's Mentality & Messi's Ability would kill teams before games... — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) May 10, 2020

This is just amazing. It really puts to bed all the fighting and allows us to just appreaciate both wonderful players.



You've made a gem that will be remembered.



Thank you. — Rich (@UtdPotential) May 10, 2020

The world deserve to see this happen irl.



Even as a Madrid fan I won't hate it if Cr7 signs for Barcelona.



I wanna watch them play together.

Neymar and Mbappe is smooth.



So imagine Cr7 and LM10 — 🇬🇲Halal Jalz😊🇬🇲 (@AlaaJalz) May 10, 2020

The two legends haven’t always had the best relationship off the field but they do share respect for one another.

“We have shared the stage 15 years. I don’t know if that’s happened before – the same two guys on the same stage all the time,” Ronaldo had said last year. “Of course, we have a good relationship. We haven’t had dinner together yet, but I hope in the future. We had that battle in Spain. I pushed him and he pushed me as well. So it’s good to be part of the history of football.”