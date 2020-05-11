Arsene Wenger is called The Professor for a reason. Few can match his knowledge of football. When he became Arsenal manager in 1996, he revolutionised English football and the way players trained and prepared for a match.

His ability to groom youngsters and play an attractive brand of football earned him several admirers across the globe.

Wenger excelled even in the role of a television pundit after leaving Arsenal, providing insights few managed to conjure.

Recently, a video clip from a Wenger interview, who was named Fifa’s chief of global development, has been floating on Twitter where the former Arsenal manager describes how to build a young player.

Arsene Wenger describing how you ‘build’ a young player. The man is a legend ❤️#arsenal pic.twitter.com/x4p4f55F0z — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) May 10, 2020

Here’s what Wenger said: