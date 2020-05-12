Rafael Nadal turned down an invitation from Nick Kyrgios for an Instagram chat suggesting he would be better talking to someone of his age.

Kyrgios had invited Nadal for a live together on Instagram. “Rafa lets do Instagram live together. I am down with it. Rafael Nadal let’s do it,” the Australian had written on his handle.

However, the Spaniard turned down the offer.

“I don’t mind doing a live with Nick but there’s a generational gap and he might have more fun with someone closer to his age and style,” he said.

Kyrgios and Nadal have endured a bitter relationship on court.

Last year, the 19-time Grand Slam winner accused the Australian of “lacking respect” after Kyrgios won a stormy encounter in Mexico.

Kyrgios responded by claiming the Spanish world number two was “super-salty”.

They met again at Wimbledon last summer when Nadal won but fumed after the Australian appeared to spear a ball directly at him.

Nadal, though, went live with Roger Federer on Instagram last month, a video that attracted a lot of fanfare.