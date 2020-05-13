Nick Webb, the Indian men’s cricket team’s Head Strength & Conditioning coach believes that the ongoing lockdown and extended break from the sport due to coronavirus will not affect the team’s physical ability, even if they are all rusty due to lack of practice.

The New Zealand-based trainer, who joined the men’s senior side last year also said that he and staff from the National Cricket Academy are constantly in touch with the team during the lockdown.

“Between myself and the NCA strength and conditioning staff we have a collaborative reporting system up and running to ensure all players have some form of contact throughout the week,” Webb told The Times of India in an interview. “All of them have a daily routine that helps during the lockdown.”

He added that players are reacting to the break differently with some enjoying the rare off time with their families while others missing social interactions.

Talking about whether the break will affect their muscle memory, he said that impact will be more mental.

“It’s even more crucial from a mental health point of view hat we ensure the players are okay throughout lockdown. They are people first and cricketers second and their health is our number one priority.

In terms of muscle memory - you will never lose a skill that you’ve mastered. Our players are exceptionally skillful and have been doing their skill work for a long time so their motor patterning and skills will be ingrained. Yes they will be rusty from an execution perspective but their skill and muscle memory will be ingrained,” he was quoted as saying.

Webb also shared details about the cricketers’ home workouts. At a time when they would normally be engaged with the IPL and away from the purview of the national team staff, they are now continuing their training at home.

“Players have been given a plan to complete while at home, based on the equipment and facilities that are available to them. All have differing access to equipment so these are considerations we have to take into account. The objective of their plan also differs depending on their individual need,” he added.

