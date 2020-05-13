The family of Nagpur-based middle-distance runner Prajakta Godbole, who represented India at the World University Games in 2019, has been struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, reported PTI.

The 24-year-old Prajakta resides with her parents in a Siraspeth slum in Nagpur. Her father Vilas Godbole is paralysed after he met with an accident while her mother, Aruna used to work as a cook at a catering service, earning Rs 5000 to 6000 a month. But the lockdown has dried up the only source of income as there are not events held for her mother to work.

“We are now surviving on help provided by people from nearby areas. They gave us rice, dal and other things. So, we are having something to eat in the next two-three days but I don’t know what will happen after that. This lockdown has been a cruel thing for us,” Prajakta is quoted as saying by PTI.

“I am not even thinking of training rather I don’t know how will I survive in this situation. Life is very harsh for us. The lockdown has brought ruin to us,” she added.

She had represented Indian Universities in the 5000m race at the World University Games in Italy in 2019. She clocked 18:23.92 and could not qualify for the final round. She also finished second in the Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Half Marathon earlier this year with a timing of 1:33:05 in 21.097 km.

Prajakta said she does not know what to do in these circumstances and whom to approach.

“I don’t know what to do, my parents cannot do anything. We can just pray that this lockdown comes to an end. We are just waiting for that,” she said.

She said she has also not sought help from any athletics officials in the district or in the state.

Her mother Aruna rued the lack of income from her work.

“We are a very poor family but at least we could survive with the money I used to get from my job. I used to get Rs 5000 to 6000 from joining a catering service but I can’t do it now. There is no income and we are penniless. We don’t know how long we will survive from others’ help,” she said.

