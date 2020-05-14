Board of Control for Cricket in India Treasurer Arun Dhumal said top Indian cricketers might start skill-based outdoor training after May 18, when the country enters the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown, if restrictions are eased, PTI reported.

“Yes, the BCCI is exploring options to see how our players can start their skill-based outdoor training provided there are favourable guidelines from central government post May 18,” Dhumal said.

“Since players can’t travel, we are looking at options to see if they can start practicing skill training [net sessions] at grounds near their residences. The BCCI is in constant touch with the government.

“We have a road map in place for the players in the post lockdown phase.”

It is expected that even if the players train at local grounds, net sessions for a batsman might mean the player and three net bowlers will feature in one session.

Currently, the Indian players are following customised fitness drill charts provided by their trainer Nick Webb .

Among top India players, only Mohammed Shami, who owns a full-sized cricket ground in his native Sahaspur village in Uttar Pradesh, is able to practice drills. Others are mostly confined to cramped metro cities, meaning they can only use the gym.

Dhumal said there is a customised app for players and support staff which has been provided by the BCCI for the players’ training.

“They have been using the app for their training purposes. All the senior India players and support staff have it,” Dhumal said. The treasurer also said that unless there is full normalcy, the BCCI will not organise any camps.

“The health and safety of our players is paramount. We will not have any camps till the travel restrictions are in place,” the treasurer added.

When asked if players will be asked to undergo Covid-19 tests, he said: “All our players are at home from first day, practising social distancing norms. They are not in camps.”

However, Dhumal said that players will download the Arogya Setu app, if there is a government directive. The hockey team’s support staff and players have been told to download the government’s tracker for Covid-19 patients, which has come under scrutiny for security-related issues.

“If there is a specific directive that Arogya Setu App needs to be downloaded, then obviously we will follow the instructions. For the time being skill-based training for players is our priority,” he said.