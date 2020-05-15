Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who had a dream domestic season last year, is providing relief to migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh by distributing food packets during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, PTI reported.

Sarfaraz, his younger brother Mushir and his father Naushad are distributing the food packets in their native village in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh to migrant workers, who are travelling back to their respective homes. Sarfaraz, who plays for Mumbai in domestic circuit, is stuck in his native village.

“When we used to go to the market, we use to see scores of people travelling on the roads. And hence we decide to help them. It was my father’s idea to help the migrant workers,” Sarfaraz told PTI. The 23-year-old said that local boys from the village are also helping him and his family.

Naushad said that they were able to distribute around 1,000 food packets so far. Each packet has an apple, banana, cake, biscuits and a water bottle. Sarfaraz has represented India at the U-19 level and has also made a mark in the Indian Premier League.ss