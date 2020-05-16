Striker Erling Braut Haaland played a part in each of Borussia Dortmund’s goals as they thrashed Schalke 4-0 in the Ruhr derby at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, as European football activities which were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic resumed in Germany.

The game was played in front of empty stands in a stadium otherwise known for its festive atmosphere.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig’s title hopes were dealt a blow as they drew 1-1 against Freiburg.

After a jittery start from both sides, understandably so, Dortmund kicked into gear as Haaland was at the heart of every move. The Norwegian then got onto the scoresheet following a deft move. A little dance observed with physical distancing guidelines later, Haaland was back hounding the Schalke backline again.

The second came from Portuguese Raphael Guerreiro, who earned a brace through well-taken goals. The first was a cool finish from a swift counter-attack to give Dortmund a two-goal lead at the break.

Schalke, then, surrendered in the second half. Two minutes following the restart, Thorgen Hazard, who set up the opener, latched onto a through ball from Julien Brandt and dispatched it to the bottom corner.

At the hour mark, Guerreiro beat the offside trap to receive Haaland’s pass and bundle it in the roof of the net. Dortmund created more chances but were mostly happy to maintain possession and see out the game.

The Bundesliga became the first top European league to return during the coronavirus pandemic, behind closed doors and with strict hygiene measures in place.

The first match to kick off was Fortuna Duesseldorf at home to Paderborn.

