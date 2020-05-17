Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s skills as a wicketkeeper are right up there with the very best. The former India captain is known for his lightening quick glovework and has effected 829 dismissals as a ‘keeper in international cricket.

If there is ever the slightest chance of a catch or stumping, it is more than likely that Dhoni will get the job done. Having said that, Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman has said that there was this one instance during the 2019 World Cup where he got the better of the legend.

In a live chat with Cricfrenzy on Facebook, Rahman said that during the India-Bangladesh game in England, he slid back into his crease just in time to avoid getting stumped by Dhoni.

“Dhoni had stumped me during the 2016 T20 World Cup in Bangalore,” said Rahman. “He had a stumping chance in last year’s World Cup in England as well. This time, I slid back into the crease in time and said ‘not today’ to him.”

The delivery in question had been bowled by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Rahman had stepped out but the ball stayed low and sneaked past his bat.

At the 2016 World T20, India had defeated Bangladesh by one run in a nail-biting finish and Dhoni’s stumping of Rahman, who made 26 off 15, was one of the turning points of the match.

Rahman also spoke about his fascination for Dhoni’s bat. The 28-year-old said that the veteran even gave him one of his bats but on one condition.

“I asked him what the secret of his bat was. Why whatever he hits goes for sixes, when we have to struggle to clear the fence. He had said it was all about confidence,” said Rahman. “I had asked him to give his bat to me for the India match. Dhoni had said he could give me his bat but that I could not use it in the match against India. I could play against other teams with it.”