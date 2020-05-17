Norwegian sensation Erling Braut Haaland stole the limelight on Saturday as the German Bundesliga became the first major European football league to return since the coronavirus lockdown, with teams playing in empty, echoing stadiums.

The 19-year-old striker claimed the first goal in Germany’s top flight league for over two months and also provided an assist to set Borussia Dortmund on the way to a 4-0 win over local rivals Schalke.

It was his 41st goal this season in all competitions and his 13th for Dortmund in just 12 games since joining in January from Red Bull Salzburg.

Normally, Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park would be packed with more than 80,000 fans for the Ruhr derby, one of the biggest fixtures in German football. But despite the match being played without any spectators, Dortmund players applauded the empty stands and celebrated after the final whistle.

However, the youngster didn’t seem like he was in a mood to chat when being asked by a reporter about his team’s gesture after the game. The striker spoke just 11 words before abruptly ending the interview.

Here’s the full conversation:

Reporter: After the final whistle, you and your whole teammates, you were going to the south stand, the famous Yellow Wall which was empty today, of course... why did you do that? Haaland: Yeah why not? Reporter: Is that the kind of message you want to send out? Haaland: Yes. Reporter: Would you tell us the message? Haaland: To my fans. They’re everything. Reporter: They’re everything for you, and for Borussia Dortmund... Haaland: It is. Reporter: Thanks a lot, it was a pleasure talking to you.

This is beautiful 💛



Dortmund players celebrate their 4-0 win over Schalke in front of the famous Yellow Wall. The fans of course aren't there but that didn't stop the players from keeping with their tradition. #beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/8B8RpGPJfO — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 16, 2020

Erling Haaland's FANTASTIC post Schalke match interview after the return of the Bundesliga! pic.twitter.com/lotHnW4LfC — D9INE (@D9INE_FOOTBALL_) May 16, 2020

Someone on Twitter also pointed to other post-match interviews by Haaland where the Norwegian can be seen giving short answers.

I don’t think Erling Haaland is programmed for Interviews. pic.twitter.com/xbvs9WRsnJ — Javi (@JaviUtd) May 16, 2020

(with AFP inputs)