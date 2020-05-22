With sporting activities around the country nearing a return after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic, plenty of eyes are on when cricketers will be in action. On Friday, PTI reported that the picturesque Dharamsala stadium in Himachal Pradesh is being considered an option for a national camp to take place if Bengaluru is ruled out.

With the civil aviation ministry announcing that domestic flights will be starting from May 25, Board of Control for Cricket in India treasurer Arun Dhumal said the governing body could explore safe zone options for a national camp in case it can’t be held at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Will it make Dharamsala an option considering that Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association now has a state of the art indoor stadium?

“Since it’s my state association, I would never, from my end, push it but if after exploring options, BCCI finds that Dharamsala can have a camp, I am more than ready to make all the arrangements. Even the hotel where the Indian team stays ‘Pavilion’ is HPCA property,” Dhumal told PTI.

“In case, the situation in Himachal is under control and it’s considered to be a safe zone as per government protocols, the HPCA will then do everything to make it a bio-secure environment. It all depends on what is best available option,” he added.

HP has seen a little over 150 positive cases so far with the number of deceased reported to be four, according to covid19india.org.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had said cricketing activities can start only after the monsoon but he remains “optimistic” about the Indian Premier League happening this year.

Reiterating that safety of players is paramount, Johri said it should be left to individuals to decide what’s best for them amid the unprecedented crisis that the coronavirus pandemic has turned out to be.

(With PTI inputs)