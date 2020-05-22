The International Cricket Council recommended appointing Chief Medical Officers and 14-day pre-match isolation training camps in guidelines issued on Friday for the safe resumption of cricket after the break due to coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body also suggested considering chartered flights and seat spacing to ensure physical distancing.

The document is meant to assist the member nations in restarting cricket activity in their countries as government restrictions owing to Covid-19 pandemic start to relax.

For restarting international cricket in a phased manner, the ICC suggested appointing a Chief Medical Officer and/or Biosafety Official who will be responsible for implementing government regulations and the biosafety plan to resume training and competition.

The ICC wanted member nations to consider “the need for a pre-match isolation training camp with health, temperature checks and coronavirus testing – e.g. at least 14 days prior to travel to ensure the team is Covid-19 free.”

Players and umpires should maintain physical distancing on the cricket field and that includes no handing over of player items (cap, towels, sunglasses, jumpers) to the umpire or teammates, the guidelines said.

“The ICC advises its Members to use these guidelines as the basis to create their own policies for return to cricket activity in compliance, in all cases, with local and national government regulations (which should always take precedence) and to ensure the cricket community applies the necessary safety measures when resuming cricket,” a press release from the governing body stated.

It has been developed by the ICC Medical Advisory Committee in consultation with medical representatives from the members, and provides guidance for the safe resumption of community cricket, domestic professional cricket and international cricket.

The PDF of the guidelines is available here.