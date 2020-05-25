The final day of a women’s exhibition tournament in Florida featuring several WTA players was washed out by rainstorms on Sunday, organisers announced.

“It’s disappointing, but overall the team at UTR are so excited to bring back tennis and live sports across the world,” said tournament director Stephen Amritraj. “We’ve gotten so much interest globally from people who love what we’re doing.”

Heavy downpours in the West Palm Beach area wiped out the final portion of a match between Danielle Collins and Ajla Tomljanovic. The winner was scheduled to meet Alison Riske in Sunday’s UTR Pro Match Series final.

Due to the poor weather conditions, there is no official winner of the UTR Pro Match Series women’s tournament. However, here are the final standings from this weekend’s matchplay. #UTRProMatchSeries #UTRMatchPlay #PlayLocallyCountGlobally pic.twitter.com/xINqUudE4y — MyUTR (@MyUTR) May 24, 2020

Sunday’s third place consolation match was also called off. All matches were played in a shortened format in which the first player to four games with a two-game lead wins the set.

The three-day, four player exhibition tournament was billed by organisers as the first professional women’s tournament in the US since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.

Riske, at 19th in the world, was the top ranked player in the event.