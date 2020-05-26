Sri Lanka Cricket is planning to suspend the contract of pacer Shehan Madushanka after he was arrested for possessing heroin.

SLC CEO Ashley de Silva said, “We have not been officially informed on this yet. He is a contracted player. We will take action to suspend his contract if he carries a drug charge.”

Madushanka’s arrest was the first time a contracted player was remanded over a drug charge. The cricketer and his friend were arrested on May 23 for possessing heroin. The magistrate at Kuliyapitiya in the north-western province ordered him to be remanded till June 2.

The 25-year-old broke into the international scene in early 2018 with an ODI hat-trick on debut against Bangladesh, making the fourth player in the history of the format to achieve the feat. His international appearances have been limited to his debut ODI and two T20 Internationals, also against Bangladesh.