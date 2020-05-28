Scottish football club Livingston’s goalkeeper Gary Maley has been offered a new one-year contract after his future was decided on a Twitter poll on Monday in a stunt that will benefit a children’s charity.
Scottish football club Livingston have took an unusual approach to working out whether to keep goalkeeper Maley... asking supporters on Twitter to decide his fate.
The part-time goalkeeper’s contract expires in June and the Scottish Premiership side, whose season has now finished, reached out with a tongue-in-cheek post on Monday.
“Quite possibly a football first but we’re giving you the chance to decide on the future of goalkeeper @Maley1Gary,” Livingston tweeted.
“With his contract expiring next month, we’re leaving it in the hands of the fans as to whether or not we offer “Stretch” an extension. Stay or go - you decide!”
But the goalkeeper was in on a stunt that has benefited a children’s charity.
Assistant manager David Martindale, who was Maley’s best man at his wedding, pledged a pound ($1.2) to charity for every vote but the poll attracted almost 200,000 votes as well as stinging criticism from people who were unaware of the background.
Maley said: “He mentioned my contract and I said ‘look, give it to one of the kids, I am 37, I am nearly done’. He said ‘we will have a bit of fun with it, have a laugh, we will put up a vote on Twitter’.
“Davie said he would put a pound in per vote for charity, thinking we would get 500 votes. Obviously it escalated something ridiculous and Davie soon withdrew that offer.”
He added: “It looks as though I’m going to win the vote and extend my deal but I said I will donate the next two months’ wages to charity and Davie will match that.”
(With AFP inputs)