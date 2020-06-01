Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah says he feels most comfortable bowling with the Dukes ball manufactured in England, compared to India’s SG Test or the Australian Kookaburra, as it provides even an competition in a game that is increasingly loaded in favour of batsmen.

During a chat organised by the International Cricket Council with former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop and former South African captain Shaun Pollock, Bumrah spoke on a range of issues, including how he developed an outswinger (for right-handers) and the secret behind his eight-step run-up that manages to generate good pace.

“I love bowling with the Dukes ball. It seams, it swings. It does help as it is difficult to be a fast bower with grounds getting shorter and wickets getting flatter,” said Bumrah. “So if the ball does something, it becomes an even competition. So you feel you are in the game. With no help, you only have a few things to play with. So I enjoy bowling most with Dukes ball.”

Asked how he developed his outswinger, which becomes an inswinger for left-handers, Bumrah said that it was a gradual process.

“I always want to bring new things. My different action, may be once or twice people will be surprised, but they will find you out. So you need to improve and keep on evolving,” said the 26-year-old.

“I had the outswinger but when I came to the international set-up, I wasn’t confident about it. May be it wasn’t coming out well, may be it was about the pace, you should have the feel of it. Slowly, you work on it in the nets. In the West Indies, the ball (Dukes with pronounced seam) was helpful, conditions were helpful,” he said.

Bumrah said that many people advised him to increase his run-up but he felt that his pace never increased by doing that. His unconventional action has been under the scanner for long, with greats like Michael Holding terming it injury prone.

“Basically, I have never been coached a lot. No professional coaching or camps. Till date, everything is self-taught, I have learned everything through the television and videos. There is no proper reason behind my action. I have never really listened to people who said that my action needs to be changed, I kept developing my strengths and had self belief,” said Bumrah.

“Playing in the backyard, my run-up was always small as we didn’t have much space, so this (eight step run-up) is the longest that I could have had. I have tried longer run-ups but nothing changes, the speed is still the same so there’s no need to run so much.”

(With inputs from PTI)