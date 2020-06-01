Pakistan pace prodigy Naseem Shah said that bowling to India captain Virat Kohli is a battle he is relishing whenever the neighbouring countries face off against each other.

The 17-year-old has had a sensational start to Test cricket, having become the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the format when Pakistan faced Sri Lanka at home earlier this year. Against Bangladesh, Shah became the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick to establish himself as one of the best upcoming pacers in the world.

The youngster, who hasn’t played against India yet, has his eyes set on a duel with Kohli. India and Pakistan last faced each other during World Cup 2019, where Kohli and Co walked away with a comprehensive win in a rain-affected match in Old Trafford to extend their winning streak in the said event.

“Yes definitely it is something I look forward to,” Shah told PakPassion.net.

“India versus Pakistan is always special and I have already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches. They are special matches as they happen so rarely and yes, I am looking forward to playing against India whenever that opportunity arises.”

Kohli has been involved in some eye-catching battles with left-armer Mohammad Amir in recent years. Despite being a teenager, Shah has impressed with his pace, movement and control.

“I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won’t let our fans down. As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don’t fear him,” Shah added.

“It’s always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that’s where you have to raise your game. I look forward to playing against Virat Kohli and India whenever that chance comes.”