England pacer James Anderson feels the break due to the Covid-19 pandemic could help him extend his career by two more years.

Anderson has not played since suffering a rib injury in January after the cricket season was halted in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The break could just add on a year or two at the end of my career,” 37-year-old Anderson was quoted as saying on the Tailenders podcast.

“I’ve really enjoyed being back; and as odd as it is just bowling into a net with not many people around, it’s still nice to be back and playing cricket,” he added.

England’s home series against West Indies that was earlier scheduled for June is now expected to begin on July 8. Anderson is among 55 cricketers asked by the board to return to training.

The matches against West Indies are likely to happen without fans and Anderson believes that an effort should be made externally to restore the stadium atmosphere.

“I’ve been watching the rugby league in Australia and I actually thought there was a crowd watching,” the Lancashire paceman said.

“I thought it worked. It was nice to have that sort of atmosphere even though there was no one there,” he added.