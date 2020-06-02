Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Sameer Verma are being recommended for the Arjuna Award in 2020 by Badminton Association of India, the federation announced on Tuesday.

Satwik and Chirag had a breakthrough season in 2019 when they entered the men’s doubles top 10, while establishing themselves as one of the rising doubles stars in the world. Their rise was validated by their historic Thailand Open title. The duo played a crucial role in India’s historic gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games where they also won the men’s doubles silver.

Sameer Verma, currently ranked, 31 in the world had good results in the 2018 season, winning three titles and reaching career-high No 11 in the world. His consistency earned him a place among the best-eight at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018, where he progressed to the semi-final on debut.

Coaches S Murlidharan and Bhaskar Babu have been recommended for the Dronacharya Award.

For the Dhyanchand Award (lifetime achievement), BAI recommended Pradeep Gandhe and Manjusha Kanwar. A two-time Asian Games bronze medallist, Gandhe has been involved in administration in Maharashtra.

South Asian Games silver medallist and CWG Team bronze medallist, Manjusha Kanwar has won multiple National Championships titles. Her current role is with Indian Oil as a Sports Promoter.