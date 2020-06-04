India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is focussed on improving his hand-eye coordination skills with some help from his father as cricketing action remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wriddhiman Saha, who recently had his second child, his being helped by his father Prashanta as India’s most technically accomplished wicketkeeper is keen to keep his basics top notch.

“Whatever drills possible in the confines of my apartment, I am doing that.” Saha told PTI.

“So I do a lot of hand-eye coordination drills which are a must for keepers. At times, I am throwing a softball against the wall and catching to get the feel. At times, my father (Prashanta Saha) is helping me inside the flat,” he said.

Asked if this forced break feels like the time he nursed a shoulder surgery in 2018-19, Saha said the current hiatus it’s better than that phase. The 35-year-old, who has played 37 Tests, said that the post-surgery rehab was more difficult to handle as he could not do basic training.

After a fantastic home campaign behind stumps against South Africa and Bangladesh, Saha didn’t feature in the playing XI against New Zealand in the away series. Always the one to dead-bat sensitive questions, the seasoned stumper had no complaints.

“It’s not what I like or dislike. Team management would do whatever is necessary for the benefit of the team. It’s their prerogative. I have been taught from childhood that team comes first and I see no reason to change my philosophy. My job is to train and be ready,” said Saha.

With India seemingly preferring Saha for Tests at home and Rishabh Pant for away matches, the Bengal wicketkeeper said he will always go with the team management.

Archive: Saha vs Pant — a surprising call by Kohli but perhaps the right one



“I have never stressed on stuff like what happened and why I am not playing. Look, if the team management decides something, there is no place for contrarian views as far as I am concerned,” he said.

“I am like this from my childhood. I don’t get overtly emotional. I am the same when I scored lot of runs and when I have failed or when I have not been picked in the playing XI.”

In fact, during the two Tests at Wellington and Christchurch, Saha was seen training alongside Pant and also having some conversations.

“I wouldn’t say I have shared anything specific with Rishabh but we would train together along with our fielding coach R Sidhar. The interactions would be like I would tell him what are the situations that I have faced in my cricketing career, know about what he has faced.

“Also what Sridhar sir has observed from the sidelines or during training, we would discuss that. How to improve one’s keeping in various conditions, match simulations, game situations, these were the topics of conversation,” he said.

Since India’s next Test series is in December (vs Australia), Saha will be looking for some game time in domestic cricket and IPL.

“If I get matches well and good but all depends on the situation at that time. You still don’t know whether travelling is safe or not. I guess everything will be taken into account before the start of the camp,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)