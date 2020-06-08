Indian Super League club FC Goa on Monday announced that Spaniard Edu Bedia has signed a new deal with the club, keeping him in Goa till the summer of 2022. This will see Bedia become the longest-serving foreign player for FC Goa with the 2020-’21 season set to be his fourth in FC Goa colours.

“I’m thrilled to continue my journey with FC Goa”, said the midfielder upon penning the new contract. “It has been a wonderful experience for me so far, and I’m excited to be a part of the future of this team. I have had some great moments and want to achieve even more success during my time here.”

Gaurs, we've had the pleasure of watching this guy make the football field his canvas for last three seasons and we are delighted that he's here to stay!



Our artist is here to stay; @edubedia is here to stay! 👨🏻‍🎨🧡#EduStays #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/sJo6FLiIc3 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) June 8, 2020

The Spaniard was signed at the start of the 2017-’18 ISL season from Real Zaragoza, and has been an integral part of the team ever since.

With Bedia at the heart of the midfield, the Gaurs marched on to the semi-finals in both the Indian Super League and the Super Cup in the 2017-’18 season - the Spaniard’s first at the club.

The following year saw the midfielder switch positions higher up the pitch. He took to the role like a duck to water, scoring seven and assisting five, in a campaign that saw the Gaurs reach the final of the ISL. A month later, he helped FC Goa to their first title in the Super Cup.

Bedia received only 529 minutes during the 2019-’20 ISL season while appearing in 13 matches. Over three seasons, he has featured 51 times for FC Goa in the ISL, bagging nine goals and nine assists so far.

Last season, the Gaurs become the first team from India to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage.