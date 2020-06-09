Indian Super League Odisha FC on Tuesday announced signing of Indian goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh for two years ahead of the upcoming season. The 24-year-old custodian played for Hyderabad FC in the past.

Kamaljit was a part of the senior national squad, under coach Igor Stimac, for King’s Cup, Intercontinental Cup and the Fifa World Cup qualifier match against Bangladesh last year.

We all know the drill by now. Here's a big warm welcome to our newest shot-stopper!#WelcomeKamaljit #OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame pic.twitter.com/eM26M4SegZ — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) June 9, 2020

“I am grateful to the club management for showing interest in me. I am looking forward to playing in Bhubaneswar and hopefully will be able to contribute to the team’s cause from the back,” said Kamaljit.

He had represented Sporting Clube de Goa and Minerva Punjab FC earlier in his career before playing for the now-defunct FC Pune City before switching to Hyderabad FC.

“He will bring a lot of experience to our goalkeeping position. While he did not have the best of seasons last year, we know the ability Kamaljit possesses,” Odisha FC President Rohan Sharma said.

“And we are confident he can not only give competition to Arshdeep, but eventually regain his form and go back to the national team. I am sure Kamaljit will work hard to prove the doubters wrong.”

Kamaljit is the latest addition to Odisha FC’s squad after the club earlier announced the signings of defenders Hendry Antonay, Saurabh Meher and George D’souza.