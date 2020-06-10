Tennis legend Roger Federer announced on Wednesday that he will be out of action for the rest of this year and had to undergo an “additional arthroscopic procedure” on his injured right knee.

The 38-year-old hasn’t played competitively since losing the semi-final of this year’s Australian Open in January to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Federer had injured himself during the first Grand Slam of the year and had gone off the ATP tour to recover. But he informed on Wednesday that his rehabilitation “experienced a setback” and he had to have an additional procedure.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s announcement means this will be the longest he will be away from the tour since making his debut in July, 1998.

Federer had missed the entire second half of 2016 due to a knee injury before returning to win the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2017.

Here’s the statement by Federer:

Dear, fans, I hope you are staying safe and healthy. A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee. Now, much like I did up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level. I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season. All the best, Roger.

Earlier this week, Federer’s long-time coach Severin Luthi had said that the Swiss superstar’s recovery wasn’t going particularly well.

“Roger’s recovery is not going as well as we expected. It is slower than we thought,” Luthi was quoted as saying by The Sun. “I believe that we can see some action again from that month [September]. We are hoping for that.”