This year’s badminton Swiss Open and European Championships have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Badminton World Federation announced on Wednesday.

Both tournaments had already been suspended, with the European Championships originally scheduled to start in March in Kiev.

The BWF said that Ukraine had agreed to host the 2021 edition instead. Spanish star Carolina Marin won her fourth European title in 2018 in her hometown Huelva and was set to bid for a record-extending fifth gold medal.

The Swiss Open had also been due to start in March.

“BWF, in close consultation and consensus with Swiss Badminton and tournament organisers, concluded that it was no longer feasible to hold the tournament at a later date in 2020. The tournament, a Super 300 event, was due to take place 17-22 March 2020.

“Badminton Europe and the Ukrainian Badminton Federation also agreed that it was best to cancel the 2020 European Championships in Kyiv, originally scheduled for 21-26 April 2020. Ukrainian Badminton Federation has agreed to host the 2021 version and it will be staged in the same Ukrainian city from 27 April to 2 May 2021,” the governing body added.

The updated BWF Tournament Calendar 2020 is available here.