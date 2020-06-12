For over a decade now, Sunil Chhetri has been as the face of Indian football team. From becoming the longest-serving player to scoring the most goals for the side, he has set records galore.
When Chhetri first burst on the scene in 2005 as a 20-year-old, many tipped him to become the ‘next Bhaichung Bhutia’ but the Secunderabad-born striker has gone on to carve out a legacy of his own, cementing his place as arguably the greatest-ever goalscorer and footballer the country has ever seen. And it is his incredible international career statistics that show why.
Having previously played and scored for the U-20 team, Chhetri made his senior team debut in a friendly game against Pakistan in Quetta, getting his first start in place of injured Bhutia. He started with a bang, scoring the solitary goal in the match that India drew 1-1.
He hasn’t looked back since then, going on to become India’s highest goal-scorer and most-capped player – surpassing Bhutia, who previously claimed both records.
Chhetri's career at a glance
|Matches
|115
|Goals
|72
|Hat-tricks
|Three (against Tajikistan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei)
|First match
|Against Pakistan in Quetta on 12th June, 2005
|Last match
|Against Oman in Muscat on 19th November, 2019*
A colossal figure
Chhetri added another feather to his illustrious cap last year when he became India’s most capped international player. He surpassed Bhutia’s record of 107 games at the King’s Cup opener against Curacao last year.
Alongside being the country’s longest-serving player, Chhetri is the only footballer after Bhutia to register more than 100 caps for the national team. IM Vijayan, regarded as one of India’s finest ever-goalscorers, ranks third with 88 caps to his name.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Subrata Pal, with 76 caps, is the only active Indian footballer behind Chhetri in the top 10 list of players who have made the most appearances.
Most appearances for India
|Name
|Appearances
|Career span
|Sunil Chhetri
|115
|2005-present
|Bhaichung Bhutia
|107
|1995-2011
|IM Vijayan
|88
|1991-2003
|Shabbir Ali
|81
|1974-1984
|Mahesh Gawli
|79
|1999-2011
|Gouramangi Singh
|73
|2006-'13
|Climax Lawrence
|72
|2003-'11
|Subrata Pal
|67
|2007-present
|Renedy Singh
|65
|1999-2011
|Deepak Mondal
|58
|1999-2011
Chhetri became India’s highest scorer in 2013 when he netted the opener during a friendly match against Nepal which they won by 2-0. He achieved the landmark in just his 80th international appearance.
Comapared to others who have racked up the most goals for India, the Bengaluru FC striker boast the best goals per game ratio of 0.63%.
Out of the 115 appearances made by Chhetri, 51 have resulted in wins.
Top five highest goalscorers for India
|Name
|Goals
|Appearances
|Sunil Chhetri
|72
|115
|Bhaichung Bhutia
| 42
|107
|IM Vijayan
|39
|88
|Shabbir Ali
|30
|81
|Jeje Lalpekhlua
|23
|56
Chhetri has become one of the most consistent goalscorers for India over the years. 2006 is the only year where he failed to find the net, making just one appearance.
Chhetri’s most successful goal-scoring campaign in national colours came back in 2011, when he tallied double figures, scoring 13 goals. Seven of them came during the 2011 SAFF Cup as India lifted the title for a record sixth time.
For a player who has gone on to defy age, Chhetri has continued to bang in the goals, year after year.
Chhetri's international career by the years
|Year
|Appearances
|Goals
|2005
|5
|1
|2006
|1
|0
|2007
|7
|6
|2008
|13
|8
|2009
|6
|1
|2010
|6
|3
|2011
|17
|13
|2012
|8
|4
|2013
|11
|5
|2014
|2
|3
|2015
|12
|6
|2016
|4
|2
|2017
|6
|5
|2018
|6
|8
|2019
|11
|7
|Total
|115
|72
It is no surprise that most of Chhetri’s goals have come in friendlies as India have played more games of that category when he was part of the team. The 35-year-old remains India’s top goalscorer at the AFC Asian Cup and in their Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign.
He’s scored few crucial goals, too. His first international hat-trick was scored at the 2008 AFC Asian Cup final against Tajikistan, guiding them to their first title at the tournament alongside helping India secure a place 2011 AFC Asian Cup, after a hiatus of 27 years. Although India had a forgettable outing at the event, losing all three of their matches, Chhetri scored twice.
India had to wait for eight more years to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup again. Chhetri steered India to their first win at the tournament in 54 years by scoring a brace against Thailand in their opener, whom they beat by 4-1.
Goals scored by Chhetri in tournaments
|Competition
|Goals
|Friendlies
|27
|SAFF Cup
|13
|Nehru Cup
|9
|Fifa World Cup qualifiers
|7
|AFC Asian Cup qualifiers
|4
|AFC Challenge Cup
|4
|AFC Asian Cup
|4
|AFC Challenge Cup qualifiers
|3
|King's Cup
|1
Up there with the best
Given his prolific goal-scoring record for India, Chhetri finds his name up among the best in international football – trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of most internationals goals scored by active players.
Many will question the quality of opposition and the significance of these games where Chhetri scored but leaving these parameters behind, Chettri’s statistics are truly impressive.
Chhetri ranks 10th in the list of all-time international goalscorers with Iranian Ali Daei topping the charts, having scored 109 goals in 147 appearances. The Indian striker is fifth among Asians and only Japanese Kunishige Kamamoto, Iraq’s Hussain Saeed, Kuwait’s Bashar Abdullah, Malaysia’s Zainal Abidin Hassan are ahead of him.
Highest active goalscorers in football history
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|164
|99
|Sunil Chhetri
|115
|72
|Lionel Messi
|138
|70
|Neymar Jr
|101
|61
|Robert Lewandowski
|112
|61
|Ali Mabkhout
|83
|60
|Luis Suarez
|113
|59
|Edin Dzeko
|107
|58
|Bader Al-Mutawa
|178
|56
|Ali Ashfaq
|80
|53
|Romelu Lukaku
|84
|52
(Stats courtesy: AIFF)