For over a decade now, Sunil Chhetri has been as the face of Indian football team. From becoming the longest-serving player to scoring the most goals for the side, he has set records galore.

When Chhetri first burst on the scene in 2005 as a 20-year-old, many tipped him to become the ‘next Bhaichung Bhutia’ but the Secunderabad-born striker has gone on to carve out a legacy of his own, cementing his place as arguably the greatest-ever goalscorer and footballer the country has ever seen. And it is his incredible international career statistics that show why.

Having previously played and scored for the U-20 team, Chhetri made his senior team debut in a friendly game against Pakistan in Quetta, getting his first start in place of injured Bhutia. He started with a bang, scoring the solitary goal in the match that India drew 1-1.

He hasn’t looked back since then, going on to become India’s highest goal-scorer and most-capped player – surpassing Bhutia, who previously claimed both records.

Chhetri's career at a glance Matches 115 Goals 72 Hat-tricks Three (against Tajikistan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei) First match Against Pakistan in Quetta on 12th June, 2005 Last match Against Oman in Muscat on 19th November, 2019*

A colossal figure

Chhetri added another feather to his illustrious cap last year when he became India’s most capped international player. He surpassed Bhutia’s record of 107 games at the King’s Cup opener against Curacao last year.

Alongside being the country’s longest-serving player, Chhetri is the only footballer after Bhutia to register more than 100 caps for the national team. IM Vijayan, regarded as one of India’s finest ever-goalscorers, ranks third with 88 caps to his name.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Subrata Pal, with 76 caps, is the only active Indian footballer behind Chhetri in the top 10 list of players who have made the most appearances.

Most appearances for India Name Appearances Career span Sunil Chhetri 115 2005-present Bhaichung Bhutia 107 1995-2011 IM Vijayan 88 1991-2003 Shabbir Ali 81 1974-1984 Mahesh Gawli 79 1999-2011 Gouramangi Singh 73 2006-'13 Climax Lawrence 72 2003-'11 Subrata Pal 67 2007-present Renedy Singh 65 1999-2011 Deepak Mondal 58 1999-2011

Chhetri became India’s highest scorer in 2013 when he netted the opener during a friendly match against Nepal which they won by 2-0. He achieved the landmark in just his 80th international appearance.

Comapared to others who have racked up the most goals for India, the Bengaluru FC striker boast the best goals per game ratio of 0.63%.

Out of the 115 appearances made by Chhetri, 51 have resulted in wins.

Top five highest goalscorers for India Name Goals Appearances Sunil Chhetri 72 115 Bhaichung Bhutia 42

107 IM Vijayan 39 88 Shabbir Ali 30 81 Jeje Lalpekhlua 23 56

Chhetri has become one of the most consistent goalscorers for India over the years. 2006 is the only year where he failed to find the net, making just one appearance.

Chhetri’s most successful goal-scoring campaign in national colours came back in 2011, when he tallied double figures, scoring 13 goals. Seven of them came during the 2011 SAFF Cup as India lifted the title for a record sixth time.

For a player who has gone on to defy age, Chhetri has continued to bang in the goals, year after year.

Chhetri's international career by the years Year Appearances Goals 2005 5 1 2006 1 0 2007 7 6 2008 13 8 2009 6 1 2010 6 3 2011 17 13 2012 8 4 2013 11 5 2014 2 3 2015 12 6 2016 4 2 2017 6 5 2018 6 8 2019 11 7 Total 115 72

It is no surprise that most of Chhetri’s goals have come in friendlies as India have played more games of that category when he was part of the team. The 35-year-old remains India’s top goalscorer at the AFC Asian Cup and in their Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign.

He’s scored few crucial goals, too. His first international hat-trick was scored at the 2008 AFC Asian Cup final against Tajikistan, guiding them to their first title at the tournament alongside helping India secure a place 2011 AFC Asian Cup, after a hiatus of 27 years. Although India had a forgettable outing at the event, losing all three of their matches, Chhetri scored twice.

India had to wait for eight more years to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup again. Chhetri steered India to their first win at the tournament in 54 years by scoring a brace against Thailand in their opener, whom they beat by 4-1.

Goals scored by Chhetri in tournaments Competition Goals Friendlies 27 SAFF Cup 13 Nehru Cup 9 Fifa World Cup qualifiers 7 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers 4 AFC Challenge Cup 4 AFC Asian Cup 4 AFC Challenge Cup qualifiers 3 King's Cup 1

Up there with the best

Given his prolific goal-scoring record for India, Chhetri finds his name up among the best in international football – trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of most internationals goals scored by active players.

Many will question the quality of opposition and the significance of these games where Chhetri scored but leaving these parameters behind, Chettri’s statistics are truly impressive.

Chhetri ranks 10th in the list of all-time international goalscorers with Iranian Ali Daei topping the charts, having scored 109 goals in 147 appearances. The Indian striker is fifth among Asians and only Japanese Kunishige Kamamoto, Iraq’s Hussain Saeed, Kuwait’s Bashar Abdullah, Malaysia’s Zainal Abidin Hassan are ahead of him.

Highest active goalscorers in football history Name Games Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 164 99 Sunil Chhetri 115 72 Lionel Messi 138 70 Neymar Jr 101 61 Robert Lewandowski 112 61 Ali Mabkhout 83 60 Luis Suarez 113 59 Edin Dzeko 107 58 Bader Al-Mutawa 178 56 Ali Ashfaq 80 53 Romelu Lukaku 84 52

(Stats courtesy: AIFF)