Former first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji died on Saturday in Mumbai. The right-handed opening batsman had played nine first-class matches in total for Baroda and Bombay (now Mumbai).

Earlier this year, Raiji had celebrated his 100th birthday, with batting great Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia captain Steve Waugh wishing him personally at his residence. Raiji had become the oldest-living first-class cricketer in the world following the death of John Manners on March 7, 2020.

Raiji scored 227 runs in his first-class career, with two half-centuries, His two highest scores of 68 and 53 came in the same match – Baroda’s victory against Maharashtra in 1944-’45.

Post his retirement as a player, Raiji became a cricket historian and wrote several books which highlighted the origins of the game in India.

“He passed away at 2.20 am in his sleep at his residence in Walkeshwar in South Mumbai due to old-age,” Raiji’s son-in-law Sudarshan Nanavati told PTI.

Raiji made his debut for a Cricket Club of India team that played Central Provinces and Berar in Nagpur in 1939.

His Mumbai debut happened in 1941 when the team played Western India under the leadership of Vijay Merchant. Raiji, also a cricket historian and chartered accountant, was 13 when India played its first Test match at the Bombay Gymkhana in South Mumbai.

It has been learnt that the cremation will take place at the Chandanwadi crematorium in South Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.

(With inputs from PTI)