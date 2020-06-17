The professional tennis tour is set to restart in August after being suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WTA announced on Wednesday a plan to restart the suspended season on August 3, at the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy while the men’s circuit is set to resume from August 14 in Washington with the Citi Open, said ATP.

In a statement, the WTA revealed a provisional calendar for the rest of the season and said that a five-month break in play due to the coronavirus pandemic would come to an end at the Sicilian tournament, subject to approval from the Italian government.

The ATP Tour announced that the Citi Open will be staged in the US capital followed by the Western and Southern Open, usually held in Cincinnati, the following week at New York.

That will be followed by the US Open on its regular schedule at Flushing Meadows on August 31-September 13. Meanwhile, an official said that the French Open will start on September 27. There still remain questions over the Grand Slams ass many players have criticised the conditions laid for US Open as well as the proximity of the to Majors on different surfaces.

With AFP Inputs