In support of the Black Lives Matter movement, all Aston Villa and Sheffield United players took a knee at kick-off on Wednesday when the whistle went off to signify the restart of the Premier League 2019-’20 season after a 100-day stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first of 92 matches to be played behind closed doors was also preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of those who have died from Covid-19 before players and officials took a knee to protest racial injustice.

“Aston Villa and Sheffield United were proud to stand in solidarity with the actions of the players and coaching staff of both football clubs during the first ten seconds of tonight’s Premier League fixture, expressing our collective support for the Black Lives Matter movement,” the home club tweeted.

The Premier League had earlier confirmed that “Black Lives Matter” will replace player names on the back of shirts for the first 12 games of the league’s restart next week.

“The League supports the players’ wish to have their names replaced by Black Lives Matter on the back of their shirts for the first 12 matches of the restarted 2019/20 season,” the Premier League said in a statement on Friday.

“In addition, the League will support players who ‘take a knee’ before or during matches.”

Protests have erupted across the globe since the killing of African-American George Floyd in the United States on May 25 when a police officer, who has been charged with second-degree murder, knelt on his neck for several minutes.

A statement by players from all 20 Premier League clubs said: “We, the players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of their colour or creed. This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all staff, all clubs, all match officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”

(With AFP inputs)