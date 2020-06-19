Indian Super League club Odisha FC on Friday announced the signing of Stuart Baxter as head coach for the upcoming edition. The Englishman, previously in charge of the South Africa national men’s team, has signed a two-year deal with Odisha FC and will replace Josep Gombau as head coach, who led the club for the previous two seasons.

“I’m pleased to say that Odisha FC and I have reached an agreement for the upcoming ISL season,” Baxter said in a statement by the club.

“The vision of the Sharma family for the club representing the sporting state of Odisha is an exciting one with development, teamwork and cooperation with our stakeholders serving as cornerstones for the task ahead. I’m looking forward to the challenge of Indian football and the opportunity to develop players and coaches in India. I’d like to wish all the supporters, players and staff good health during these testing times. Together we will bring joy and success to the region.”

Baxter has a rich experience of more than 25 years and has coached in Asia, Europe and Africa. He was also previously head coach of Finland and has managed professional clubs in Sweden, Norway, Portugal, Japan and South Africa. The veteran coach has also coached the England U-19 team between 2002-’04.

The 66-year-old won eight titles in his club career including the J1 League (1st stage) title once with Japan’s Sanfrecce Hiroshima and the Premier Soccer League title with South African club Kaizer Chiefs twice.