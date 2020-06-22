Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson said he has learnt a lot from former India captain Rahul Dravid and credited the legend for grooming him as a cricketer.

Samson first got the chance to rub shoulders with Dravid when he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2013 Indian Premier League at the age of 18. The Kerala batsman played under Dravid’s captaincy at Rajasthan Royals. He later was part of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) from 2016-’17 where Dravid served as mentor. The Kerala batsman has been back with the Royals since 2018. Samson was also coached by Dravid when he was part of the India ‘A’ side.

The 25-year-old said that Dravid had the ability to communicate and convince any cricketer due to his vast experience.

“Interacting with Rahul sir at the age of 18 was really a blessing for me. I am blessed to have someone like Rahul sir in my life,” Samson told The Times of India.

“Dravid sir is a cricketer and a coach who has gone through rough times and the golden times as well. So, he knows how to communicate or how to convince a cricketer. What type of mindset we should have, or how we should prepare for a tournament, or how we should face failures and successes in our life and much more,” he said.

Samson said he doesn’t hesitate to approach the former India A coach whenever he is in doubt.

“I have learnt almost everything from Dravid sir from the age of 18 to 20 at the Rajasthan Royals and then during my India A stint. I would like to say that not only me, almost every youngster in the Indian team has [been] groomed under Dravid sir. He always says, ‘my doors are always open’. We can call him or contact him and get his advice on any topic. Whenever I am in doubt, I call Dravid sir,” the youngster added.

Samson praised Dravid and the Royals franchise for providing him the first big break of his career.

“The journey has been amazing with Rajasthan Royals,” he said. “When I was 18, there was no other team who gave me an opportunity on this big stage. Rajasthan Royals showed their trust in me and they saw the potential in me and they gave me the opportunity. Dravid sir was my captain and when I made my debut, he came and said ‘just go out there and express yourself,” Samson added.