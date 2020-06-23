Shuttler HS Prannoy, who had been in the news for his outburst against the Badminton Association of India, has tendered an unconditional apology and is unlikely to face any action, the national federation said in a release.

The 27-year-old had criticised the national federation after his name was not in the list of players recommended for the Arjuna Award this year. BAI had subsequently issued a show cause notice asking him to explain his decision to leave the Indian team at the Badminton Asia Team championship mid-way through the tournament and his outburst against the association.

Prannoy’s name was finally recommended by Pullela Gopichand as a former Khel Ratna awardee.

“In response to the show cause letter, the Indian elite shuttler apologised for the remarks he made about the country, the federation and any other person he may have hurt with his statement in the media and on social media platforms. BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma has accepted the letter of apology,” the release said.

Prannoy had spoken to both president Sarma and secretary Ajay Singhania soon after getting the notice and had explained his actions.

“It was unfortunate to witness something like this but Prannoy had reached out to us and based on his submission, we hope going forward players will reach out to the federation if they have any concern,” BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania quoted as saying in the statement.