English football has resumed after a hiatus, forced by the coronavirus pandemic and clubs around the country are in action behind closed doors. With no fans allowed into stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Leeds United had asked their supporters to send in photos to place cutouts placed in the stands.

Safe to say, that move backfired.

After a tweet that went viral, Leeds have removed a cardboard cutout of former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden from their stadium at Elland Road after it was spotted on Twitter ahead of their clash against Fulham on Saturday, reported BBC.

Tremendous effort from whoever actually paid English pounds just to have Bin Laden sit in the Leeds crowd. pic.twitter.com/XhEZd87Vqw — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) June 24, 2020

Fans sent in selfies to Leeds United for crowd boards while matches are played behind closed doors. Anyone recognise The supporter on the front row? (Someone sent Osama Bin Laden) 🤦‍♀️🤦 pic.twitter.com/qRjdgdYjps — Anonymous Journalist (@AnonymousJourn9) June 24, 2020

With no fans allowed into stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the club had earlier asked their supporters to send in photos and have cutouts placed in the stands to make their presence felt.

As per The Independent, fans were allowed to sign up for the scheme by paying £25 in order to have a 76cm x 46cm cardboard cut-out at the Elland Road stadium.

A fan on Twitter spotted Bin Laden’s photograph, prompting the club to remove it from the stadium.

According to the report, Leeds United have stated they “will ensure there are no more offensive images” after Bin Laden’s photograph was found.

Leeds United are placed second in the Championship table.

This is not the first mishap as teams around the world try innovations to make up for lack of fans in stadiums. According to Reuters, Australian media reported earlier this month that a cutout of British serial killer Harold Shipman was spotted in the stands of a National Rugby League game between Penrith Panthers and Newcastle Knights.